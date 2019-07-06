As Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Market Value Declined, Corda Investment Management Boosted Holding by $448,100; Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $2.54 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption(s); 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 28,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 107,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Financial Counselors holds 0.02% or 4,689 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap stated it has 167,511 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,261 shares. Moreover, Dana Invest Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chemical Commercial Bank owns 103,899 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 165,497 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 797 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,717 shares. Wade G W reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 3,626 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 4,959 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 150,737 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Co Il owns 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 28,851 shares. Northeast Investment Management has 8,710 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 409,046 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 297 shares. Fdx holds 0.06% or 27,874 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Trust reported 0.23% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 19,000 are held by Gabelli And Investment Advisers. Smith Moore holds 0.09% or 7,558 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Company holds 2,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 9,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montrusco Bolton Invests Incorporated has 521,350 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 5,103 shares to 282,095 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,527 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).