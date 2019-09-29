As Bank Of New York Mellon C (BK) Share Price Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped Its Stake by $308,264; Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $3.65 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 86,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 576,665 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, up from 489,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14M shares traded or 85.97% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C (BK) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 17,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 10,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 13.54 million shares traded or 194.26% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REINHART CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 23/03/2018 – 83JG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,125 shares to 92,159 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,755 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (NYSE:AMT) by 13,180 shares to 39,881 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 8,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,986 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO).