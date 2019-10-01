As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Valuation Declined, Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Position; Avenir Position in Dennys (DENN) Decreased by $2.37 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 5.50M shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 118,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.28M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 352,123 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 61,489 shares to 66,589 shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of New York Mellon Is A Solid Pick At ~$43/Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of New York (BK) Announces Thomas P. ‘Todd’ Gibbons as Interim CEO & Board Member – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And holds 1.69% or 7.40 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 615 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 169,885 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 11,789 are owned by Next Fin Group Inc Inc. Everence Capital Management reported 24,944 shares stake. 8,304 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Northeast Consultants reported 5,081 shares. Markston Intl Ltd accumulated 77,473 shares. Raymond James Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 167,650 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 8,799 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bokf Na stated it has 48,442 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Essex owns 12,702 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 380,468 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.92 million for 37.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.