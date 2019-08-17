As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Position; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Old Republic International Trimmed Holding by $4.65 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 220,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, down from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 143,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Management, Performance Fees $960M; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Names Hood Qaim-Maqami as Head of Client Service Delivery and Shared/Corporate Services Technology; 10/04/2018 – 12ZZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Lp, New York-based fund reported 41,541 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,707 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 84,885 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 30,174 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7.16M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 92,903 are held by Palouse Capital Management Inc. Hudock Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.25% or 855,425 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,426 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt owns 0.28% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,620 shares. 7,786 were reported by Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 25,370 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 235,000 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 472,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 183,859 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $59.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,678 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G).