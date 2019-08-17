As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $502,350; Middleton & Co Has Increased Watsco (WSO) Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 208,411 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 218,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.82M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/04/2018 – 63AM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Tries to Beat the Weather – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares to 165,400 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,619 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Assocs invested in 58 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Crawford Invest Counsel reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Schroder Invest Gp has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability reported 5,296 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 6,949 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,540 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 276 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Management. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,000 shares. 1,841 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Nordea Ab invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested in 313,100 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 800 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability owns 3,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Fin Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 171,730 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 176,571 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada owns 8,369 shares. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 0.04% or 4,183 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 6.50 million shares. Roundview Cap Ltd holds 7,126 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 28,649 shares. British Columbia Corporation holds 0.11% or 275,797 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 14.44M shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank has invested 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fiera Corp holds 0.01% or 50,607 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 246,986 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 2.81M shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Did BNY Mellon’s Net Interest Margin Figure Reverse Its Declining Trend In Q2? – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.