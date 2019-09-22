As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Share Value Declined, Stewart & Patten Co Upped Its Holding by $568,876; As Enerplus (ERF) Valuation Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 1.21M shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 12,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 275,837 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, up from 262,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 3.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchases(s); 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 194,327 shares to 108,401 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 295,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,768 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

