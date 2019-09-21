As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Share Value Declined, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Diversified Investment Strategies Has Upped Capital One Finl (COF) Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32 million shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchases(s); 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – 2018 OPERATING RESULTS WILL INCLUDE S300 MLN RISE IN TECHNOLOGY EXPENSE; 19/04/2018 – 63YU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s)

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Are Buffett’s Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,360 shares to 38,560 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 21,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,605 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers State Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 34,157 shares. Charter Tru Communications reported 6,405 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ameritas Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 15,245 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 13,718 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Com reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security stated it has 1.23% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bessemer Group owns 116,551 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 231,266 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 107,218 shares. Oppenheimer And Com has 63,499 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 8,304 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 11,349 shares.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.