As Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Share Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Boston Family Office Boosted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $872,200

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 710,041 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.13M, up from 705,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 380,708 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 05/04/2018 – FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FPM.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 150P FROM 125P; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Undercuts BMO, TD on Variable Rates as Mortgage Fight Brews; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$160M; 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 30/05/2018 – BMO TO HOLD ALL-BANK INVESTOR DAY ON OCT. 24; 12/04/2018 – BMO NAMES CLAUDE GAGNON PRESIDENT FOR QUEBEC OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PONY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 827 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,642 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Private Capital Advsrs stated it has 1,091 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Burney Com invested in 0.11% or 970 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 2,138 shares or 2.32% of the stock. 125 were reported by Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Chilton Capital Limited Co has 17,611 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. 4.65 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. 8,191 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Moreover, Golub Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 445 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.79% or 67,985 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerset Grp Lc has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Limited invested in 300 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 61,745 shares to 46,565 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,307 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares to 208,965 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Income Investors: This Is Canada’s Top Dividend Growth Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO InvestorLine President: ‘The More Innovation In This Space, The Better’ – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO: Tyson Foods Posts Q2 Beat On Stellar Performance In Prepared Foods – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.