As Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Share Price Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted by $15.75 Million Its Holding; Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $1.39 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 210,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482.49M, up from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 336,081 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 30/05/2018 – BMO ‘ENCOURAGED’ SOME OF U.S. BANK REGULATION BEING REVISITED; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA IN TORONTO AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 11/04/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 15,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 34,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 49,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.00 million shares traded or 78.04% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 137,010 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 178,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

