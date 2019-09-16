As Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Market Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Position by $20.02 Million; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Share Value Declined While Akre Capital Management Has Upped by $2.29 Million Its Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 266,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 626,928 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.46 million, down from 893,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 348,067 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – SUPERIOR GOLD INC SGI.V : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2 FROM C$1.8; 27/03/2018 – WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT WlRu.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$14.50 FROM C$14.25; 09/04/2018 – EN+ GROUP PLC ENPLq.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS CANADA MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS DOWN DUE TO B-20 RULE; 11/04/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$134 FROM C$118; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS ‘LIGHTENING’ BANK STRUCTURE TO HELP ON EFFICIENCY; 11/04/2018 – PLATINUM GROUP METALS – CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY ASSESS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH ADVISORS BMO NESBITT BURNS INC AND MACQUARIE CAPITAL MARKETS CANADA; 29/05/2018 – FRESNILLO PLC FRES.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM 1500P

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 177,072 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Monday, August 12. BRENNER RICHARD A also bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was bought by Hass David W.. Cates Susan E. bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 308,021 are owned by State Bank Of America De. Awm Invest stated it has 102,000 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prns has invested 1.72% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Us Comml Bank De owns 16,751 shares. Moreover, Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il has 0.06% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 202,597 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 6,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 907,755 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.22 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 1.92M shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 278,921 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 408,739 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 4,492 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 8,601 shares to 39,820 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).