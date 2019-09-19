As Bank Of Marin Bancorp Ca (BMRC) Stock Price Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted by $307,500 Its Position; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Valuation Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Its Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp Ca (BMRC) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 32,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of Marin Bancorp Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 4,209 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has risen 0.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 120,033 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & C (NYSE:AJG) by 16,214 shares to 486,944 shares, valued at $42.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 274,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,108 shares, and cut its stake in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BMRC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 5.97 million shares or 5.39% more from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,002 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 182,999 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 14,960 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) for 96,137 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 10,277 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 9,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,630 are owned by Citigroup. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ltd has invested 0% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,355 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 242 shares. Barclays Plc reported 9,799 shares. 5,274 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 16,362 shares to 16,638 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,077 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 2.59M shares. Narwhal Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 26,608 shares in its portfolio. Blume Mngmt Inc owns 22,120 shares. Snow Cap LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 14,575 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.56% or 359,168 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 337,804 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 24,841 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1.78M shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Zeke Capital Advsr Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 8,057 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 10,405 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Td Asset stated it has 270,474 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.