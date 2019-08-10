As Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Increased Position; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Bouchey Financial Group LTD Cut by $370,818 Its Holding

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 24,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 187,742 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola Euro Ptnrs F by 23,460 shares to 40,943 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Currencyshares British by 7,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,866 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP).

