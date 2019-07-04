As Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Shares Declined, Interocean Capital Has Lifted Stake by $390,000; Csx Com (CSX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $355,200

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 78,329 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX’s CFO Frank A. Lonegro Departs, Serves for 19 Years – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love CSX (CSX) – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is CSX (CSX) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: IBM, Honeywell, American Express, CSX, Progressive – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everett Harris And Co Ca has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 3,444 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 4,277 shares. 3,663 were accumulated by Country Trust Bank & Trust. Epoch Investment Prns reported 9,643 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 4,585 shares. 11,523 are owned by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 4.20M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.21% or 13,993 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,446 shares. Central Commercial Bank Tru Co holds 3,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eastern Bancshares holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.26% or 1.21M shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,238 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 1.64M shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 435,220 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 59,555 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 115,122 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.04% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 22,634 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 13,350 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). South Dakota Inv Council holds 10,400 shares. 16,709 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 372 shares. Dean Assocs Llc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm owns 9,023 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F by 17,458 shares to 26,561 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,793 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of Hawaii reports 23% increase in net income for Q3 2018 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.