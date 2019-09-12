As Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut by $1.97 Million Its Stake; As Centene (CNC) Share Price Rose, Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 16,084 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 26,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.89M shares traded or 21.11% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 23,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 122,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, down from 146,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 232,441 shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 18,615 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc stated it has 13,581 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 379,098 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northern Tru reported 4.69 million shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,677 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Element Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,790 shares. Nomura Asset reported 0.04% stake. Burney Com holds 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 20,821 shares. Eqis Management reported 38,546 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,187 shares. 10,987 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Etf (VCSH) by 4,345 shares to 50,815 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.71 million for 11.57 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Hawaii declares $0.65 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Net income up nearly 19% for Bank of Hawaii in 2018 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,542 shares to 28,944 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC).