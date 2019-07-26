As Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Market Valuation Declined, Interocean Capital Increased Holding; As First Source (SRCE) Stock Price Declined, Bessemer Group Has Boosted Holding

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in First Source Corp (SRCE) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 22,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in First Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 27,791 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 58,784 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Vipers (VO) by 37,757 shares to 306,051 shares, valued at $49.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 6,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,681 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 5,651 shares stake. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). United Service Automobile Association reported 195,782 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 5,544 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,555 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,200 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co owns 171 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Invesco Ltd holds 29,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 7.23 million shares for 27.68% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 20,254 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 16,283 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP reported 477,747 shares. Chem Retail Bank accumulated 4,140 shares. 2.58M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc. Dean Invest Associate Limited Company stated it has 71,210 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc accumulated 3,958 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 11,105 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.04% or 434,285 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 952 are owned by Huntington Bancorporation. Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.14% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Hightower Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 971 shares.