As Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dudley & Shanley Upped Its Holding; As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Raised Its Holding by $639,000

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 59,815 shares to 113,189 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 67,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,813 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sirios Management Lp stated it has 4.52% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 88 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 1,801 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank stated it has 0.58% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Associated Banc has invested 1.78% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fiduciary Tru Company stated it has 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Legacy Private Tru Company invested in 23,775 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hallmark Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 27,576 shares. 224,655 are held by Howland Limited Liability Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.35% or 348,539 shares. 575 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meyer Handelman holds 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 64,658 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,500 shares. Blue Fincl Incorporated invested in 1.06% or 70,762 shares. Jbf Cap holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 300,000 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Ny reported 2.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com stated it has 9,455 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has 17.12 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 74,578 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 123,804 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.19M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 470,644 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.71 million shares stake. Davis R M Inc holds 23,808 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 3.36M shares or 1.17% of the stock.

