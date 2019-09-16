As Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Position by $3.58 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Increased by $456,190 Its Stake

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 6.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 20.62 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,360 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc. by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp Com by 19,425 shares to 55,488 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.