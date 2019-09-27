As Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Position; Trust Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $450,933 as Market Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 22.06 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 23,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $219.41. About 11.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa State Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,410 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.93% stake. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd holds 7,418 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 35,044 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 297,210 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 6.54 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.37% or 50,530 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 10.40 million shares. Veritable LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 295,800 shares. Highland Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 619,369 shares. Synovus Corp has 710,037 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.68% or 1.93M shares. Calamos Advsr Limited accumulated 1.07% or 6.62M shares. Pictet Bankshares Limited invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Company by 202,101 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 2.57M shares or 2% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,350 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt has 9,933 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.41% or 126,234 shares. Adage Partners Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dodge And Cox reported 0% stake. Fiduciary Trust owns 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 587,750 shares. Mrj invested in 41,338 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Co holds 256,113 shares. Force Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 9,567 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% or 5,718 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital holds 2.1% or 23,444 shares. Accredited accumulated 57,038 shares. Moreover, Guardian Invest Mgmt has 5.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 59,056 were accumulated by Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Co.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

