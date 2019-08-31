As Bank Of America Co (BAC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Position; Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $814,977

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc owns 1.19 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management accumulated 1.41% or 12.88M shares. Pictet Bancorporation stated it has 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monroe Bancorporation Mi invested in 0.1% or 11,257 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 393,163 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 5.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 69,162 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc. Locust Wood Capital Advisers invested in 1.52% or 705,129 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 76,259 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd reported 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Syntal Prns Lc holds 0.2% or 16,153 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 16,679 shares. National Invest Services Wi holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 54,498 shares. Mount Vernon Md owns 84,871 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.25% or 240,497 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: EverQuote Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; GreenSky Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated owns 86,147 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 1,725 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Company accumulated 9,905 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.18% or 253,030 shares. Northern Corporation holds 3.22M shares. Nomura Hldg owns 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,245 shares. Barbara Oil Commerce holds 0.74% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Fincl Bank accumulated 5,312 shares. Whitnell And Company holds 8,000 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited invested in 10,620 shares. Barr E S & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 790 shares. Geode Mgmt holds 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3.34 million shares. Financial Consulate reported 1,233 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hendley And Comm Incorporated reported 5,243 shares stake.