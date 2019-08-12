As Bank Of America Co (BAC) Market Value Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Saturna Capital Upped Its Stake by $313,200

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 39.72 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 468,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.58M, up from 467,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $272.11. About 595,109 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

