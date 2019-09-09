As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Increased Holding; Asset Management Advisors Has Increased Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $1.76 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 37,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.66M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 38.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 436,760 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Ltd holds 53.30M shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Edge Wealth Ltd holds 0.82% or 121,078 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.42M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership owns 883,954 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 94,239 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,931 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sandhill Lc invested in 579,993 shares. Hightower Lta reported 0.12% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability owns 95,050 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 8.45 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.37% or 95,873 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,893 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Reit Inc Reit (NYSE:NLY) by 130,772 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 48,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,918 shares, and cut its stake in August 19 Calls On Atvi Us (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI).