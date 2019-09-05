As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted by $848,016 Its Stake; Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Holding by $20.00 Million; Share Value Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 26.88 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/05/2018 – Cailean Wood Named General Manager at Advantage Ford; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 15/03/2018 – Ford is leveraging hybrid technology in different ways for different vehicles, such as acceleration for the Mustang, and low-end torque for the F-150; 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $250M AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S LOBBYING ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Tr A Rtgs

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 53.38 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was made by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allstate Announces Redemption of Series D, E and F Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ford to recall over 108,000 vehicles, including Fusions and Lincoln MKZs – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Surge as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks in October – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 582,044 shares to 417,956 shares, valued at $23.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 5.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,418 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt has 17,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5.74 million shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 174,036 shares. Ckw Group reported 0.02% stake. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 0% or 1,644 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5,703 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Adirondack Communication accumulated 10,755 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nomura Inc has 898,671 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Finance Mngmt has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Perkins Coie invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 20.56M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 2.72 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,702 are owned by Leavell Invest Management Inc. Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullinan has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,443 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.63% stake. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 16,535 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co holds 2.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.36M shares. Cna accumulated 295,173 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mckinley Management Delaware holds 2.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.04 million shares. House Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bartlett And Llc owns 7,279 shares. Stanley Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 5.48% or 405,542 shares. Levin Strategies LP has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 60,347 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.25% stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 32,876 shares.