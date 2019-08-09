As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Boosted Its Stake; Van Hulzen Asset Management Position in General Mls (GIS) Increased as Share Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 154.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 9,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 410,787 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.97M, up from 10,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 7.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,016 shares to 4,296 shares, valued at $279.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,260 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management reported 4,344 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability owns 34,303 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.25% or 240,497 shares in its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Menora Mivtachim Limited invested in 2.63% or 3.55M shares. Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.7% or 625,274 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce reported 429,043 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11.85 million shares. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mgmt Company has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.11% or 73,632 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 45,491 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 1.07M shares or 3.58% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 894,625 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Philadelphia Communications holds 1.07% or 233,693 shares. 1.70 million were accumulated by Pnc Fin Gp. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,840 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. West Chester Cap Advsr Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,584 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.82% or 113,336 shares. Park Circle reported 1.39% stake. Cibc Mkts holds 0.02% or 75,487 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.64% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 471 shares. Adirondack Trust Company has 3,320 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 95,299 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 26,646 were reported by Washington. Georgia-based Zwj Counsel has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

