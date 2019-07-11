As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted Position; Davis Selected Advisers Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) Boosted by $89.76 Million as Stock Rose

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.36 million, up from 13.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 842,723 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 38,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 256,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 4.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.64% stake. Hl Finance Svcs Limited Liability owns 309,123 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 65,118 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 402,479 shares. Viking Fund Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,000 shares. Hightower Trust Lta owns 34,557 shares. 41,500 were reported by Pl Advsr Lc. Sterling Investment has 0.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sage Fin reported 1,053 shares. Ifrah Svcs holds 7,567 shares. 3,515 were reported by Shine Advisory Svcs. Guardian Lp holds 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 250,424 shares. Kings Point Mgmt has 10,269 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 49,235 shares to 33,904 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MasTec, Orchid Island, Applied Materials, NXP and Amtech highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis slide as Evercore sees 2020 recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PKW, QCOM, AMAT, HPQ: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.