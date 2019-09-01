As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Private Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Market Value Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 29,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 732,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, down from 761,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION

