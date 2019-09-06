As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined While Baupost Group Has Increased by $153.43 Million Its Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31 million shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10 million, up from 15.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 5.08 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd holds 51.73% or 22.17 million shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt Lc reported 14.09M shares stake. First Personal Ser holds 550 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 665 shares. Advsr Asset Management invested in 3,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 203,948 shares. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Van Eck Associate stated it has 65,590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valueact LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00 million shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 956,798 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kazazian Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 37,500 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Issues Statement on Financing Proposal from Abrams and Knighthead – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Preferred Way To Bet On PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Issues Update on Offers for Committed Financing for Plan of Reorganization – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares to 12,762 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,657 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.