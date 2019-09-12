As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered by $1.15 Million Its Stake; As Dave And Busters (PLAY) Market Value Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Stake

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 202,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, down from 268,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 362,490 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 41,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 23,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, down from 65,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 13.15 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indaba Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.78% or 611,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 476,496 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 7,400 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Co owns 2,539 shares. Leuthold Grp Llc accumulated 41,486 shares. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 794,133 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Walleye Trading Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,657 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Franklin Res owns 609,979 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Management reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 12,232 shares to 65,584 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 86,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 33,060 shares. Korea Investment Corp owns 9.03M shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrow Financial Corp invested in 152,592 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Tru holds 12,099 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Services has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cls Investments Ltd invested in 0.06% or 63,830 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has 139,642 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life reported 1.21% stake. 6.83M are owned by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 150,000 are held by Monetta Finance. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 52,000 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 8,129 shares. And holds 25,484 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.35B for 10.66 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

