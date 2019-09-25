As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $3.99 Million as Stock Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 291,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.52 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.94 billion, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 65.05M shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 84,905 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 225,046 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, up from 140,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 2.19M shares traded or 50.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,866 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $118.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 126,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,504 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick & Kyle Assocs stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.49% or 95,082 shares. Torray Ltd invested in 2.26% or 751,372 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 24,465 shares. Stock Yards Bank reported 8,763 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc invested in 0.85% or 395,589 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 91,153 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roanoke Asset Management Ny holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 202,438 shares. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 0.15% or 170,231 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 537,920 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush reported 28,999 shares. 229,300 were accumulated by Dudley & Shanley Inc. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 15,616 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.14 million shares for 4.74% of their portfolio.