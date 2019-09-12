As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Holder Focused Investors Upped Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Decreased Its Position by $321,785 as Share Price Declined

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 309,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.48M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 47.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc analyzed 2,315 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 81,015 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, down from 83,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $343.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 2.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 2,210 shares to 15,442 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability has 156,525 shares. The Maryland-based Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cortland Mo has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). British Columbia Invest Corp invested in 1.05% or 917,061 shares. 89,688 were reported by Stack Management. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 1.28% or 76,132 shares. 8,381 were reported by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc has invested 1.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Vantage Inv Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Opus Investment Mgmt has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jmg Financial Group Ltd invested in 2,795 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arvest Retail Bank Division reported 154,843 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 245,888 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 21,400 shares to 657,200 shares, valued at $136.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).