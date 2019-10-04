As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted by $6.94 Million Its Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.92 Million as Valuation Declined

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 54,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 44,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 98,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 16.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 239,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.50M, up from 8.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 52.59 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 169 shares to 1,256 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Communications Va has invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 259,283 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 31,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 249,092 shares. 598,500 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 1.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Dominion reported 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company holds 68,980 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 1.14% or 25.66 million shares. First Long Island Investors owns 5,279 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 254,923 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Advisory Rech holds 301,101 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 8,765 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Republic Corporation reported 2.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 28,582 shares to 128,535 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,348 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prns Ltd Partnership reported 404,705 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 519,122 shares. Davenport And Lc holds 1.72M shares. 12,099 were accumulated by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Commerce. Homrich & Berg accumulated 95,861 shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schaller Inv Group invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Serv Lc invested in 30,116 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 4.28M shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.14% or 168,662 shares. Stellar Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 3.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has 3.24 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 52,684 shares. Baxter Bros owns 65,714 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

