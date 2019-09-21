As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.75 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Brandywine Trust Company Lifted by $470,000 Its Holding

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 98,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 297,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, down from 396,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,555 shares to 15,555 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Americ 6.5 Pfd Pfd Se.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dudley And Shanley stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Madison Inv holds 655,604 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Addison has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chou Mgmt Inc owns 1.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 93,376 shares. Dynamic Management Limited holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,418 shares. Hamel Associate invested in 31,523 shares. Hilltop has 31,058 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 34,459 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.4% or 1.70 million shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 67,900 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 667,621 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.18% or 55,738 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.08% or 249,116 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd owns 19.94 million shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Chilton Capital Management holds 0.14% or 33,949 shares. 43,871 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 29,371 shares. Willis Counsel owns 519,524 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.78% or 3.21M shares. Sei holds 1.44M shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,920 shares. Westport Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.59% or 40,984 shares. Heritage Management has invested 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).