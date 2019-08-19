As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Holding; Bares Capital Management Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 89,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.79M, up from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84M shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 312,144 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin has 325,896 shares. Northern Trust invested in 414,964 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Bamco New York has 6.68 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 680 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 296,599 shares. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.84% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 8,473 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 3,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Llc accumulated 11,978 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 6,576 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Dsam Prns (London) Ltd reported 237,508 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Whittier has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 260,393 shares to 4.18 million shares, valued at $185.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 83,637 shares to 710,399 shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,917 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 251,689 shares. Pure Advsrs Inc has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,870 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Susquehanna Llp accumulated 19.44 million shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated stated it has 8,790 shares. Markston Lc reported 819,383 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin has invested 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 166,613 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 35,020 shares. Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shayne And Lc owns 13,953 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).