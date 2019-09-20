As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Commerce Bank Has Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 22,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.72 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 491,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.25 million, down from 501,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Dev (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36,930 shares to 118,100 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD) by 21,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 132,764 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Grassi Inv Management holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 491,200 shares. Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,264 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.20M shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 10,198 shares. 21,143 were reported by Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability. Zeke Advisors Ltd Llc holds 232,837 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 3.08M were reported by Suntrust Banks. 231,520 were reported by Da Davidson & Communications. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 0.45% or 8.36M shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 63,054 shares. 411,801 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 144,107 shares stake. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Putnam Limited reported 25.14M shares or 1.62% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,548 are held by East Coast Asset Management Limited Company. Puzo Michael J holds 0.24% or 14,963 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4.60 million shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,551 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Co accumulated 572,350 shares or 1.02% of the stock. 576,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc holds 1.21M shares. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.68% or 201,054 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 182,484 shares. 5,800 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. First City Management invested in 62,417 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 20,579 are owned by Loews. California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carlson holds 9,625 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,797 shares to 8,177 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.