As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Stake; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 19,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.36M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 31.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 16,719 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,473 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 271,955 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 4.28 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Manhattan reported 49,186 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 125,316 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.01M shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 34,140 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 1.27% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Natural Res Fund holds 2.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 488,000 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 1.25 million shares. Andra Ap invested in 48,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 10.32 million shares to 11.84M shares, valued at $145.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 95,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

