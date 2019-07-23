As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.56 Million; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Brown Forman (BF.B) Stake by $9.38 Million

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 57,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 134,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 29.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 743,329 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares to 515,815 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (NYSE:BMY) by 21,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Spirits Have Brown-Forman Investors Feeling Warm and Fuzzy – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown Forman: It’s True, Sin Sells – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fed OKs BofA’s plan to return billions of dollars back to shareholders – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Investors Need To Be Really Careful Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

