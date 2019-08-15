As Bank Of America (BAC) Shares Rose, Vestor Capital Raised by $306,720 Its Stake; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.65 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 21,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 42,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 63,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.21. About 42,264 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Berenberg USA Conference May 24; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 11,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 477,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 466,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 13.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 1.46 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 23.43M shares. Principal Finance Group accumulated 14.12M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 3.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Field & Main Financial Bank reported 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bangor State Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,094 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 230,698 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Schaller Investment Group holds 9,908 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 1.05% or 16.60M shares. Inr Advisory Service Limited Co reported 53 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt Company reported 1.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 396,079 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co holds 338,902 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,212 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares to 117,430 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 27,945 shares to 595,665 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc..

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. Davis Todd C also bought $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. $176,583 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. $95,980 worth of stock was bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 25,700 shares. 40,065 were accumulated by Putnam Lc. Huntington Natl Bank reported 254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2,020 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 32,031 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 57,302 shares. Pnc Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 1,970 shares. 4 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Federated Pa owns 7,413 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 67,209 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Sei Investments reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Kennedy holds 0.14% or 46,278 shares.