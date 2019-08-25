As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Cut Position by $436,509; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $318,400

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 16,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 367,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 340,033 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Management Company has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 32,458 are held by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Hartford Investment Management Co owns 1.31 million shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 217,978 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Com holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 200,529 shares. E&G Lp has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Corp holds 11.88M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.68M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nexus Inv invested in 0.09% or 22,100 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.27% or 13,600 shares. 16,679 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Signature Est Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aristotle Cap Management Lc has 18.67M shares. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 94,239 shares stake.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,325 shares to 110,770 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd Invt Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD).