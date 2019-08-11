As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Lifted Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $1.66 Million as Shares Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 31,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 151,302 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 182,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: SEDG,WK,NEWR – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares to 951,884 shares, valued at $51.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.