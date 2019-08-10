As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Cme Group (CME) Position Increased by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 16,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 367,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd owns 0.35% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,336 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) owns 236 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.2% or 3,760 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.48% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 71,252 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.48% or 12,400 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Neuberger Berman Ltd Co invested in 0.46% or 2.29 million shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd has 0.24% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 47,963 shares. Contravisory Management owns 280 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 101,247 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 12,393 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research holds 0.19% or 206,435 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares to 427,964 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,975 were reported by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd. Castine Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 351,597 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.97% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.70M shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.16% or 1.57M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 47.28M shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 134,115 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.5% or 166,321 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 117,125 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.28% or 63,900 shares. Dakota Wealth Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bp Public Ltd Company invested 0.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Welch Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 63,812 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 38,691 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Lafayette Invs reported 66,651 shares.