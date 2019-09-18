As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $8.46 Billion; Sawgrass Asset Management Maintains Position in Omnicell Com (OMCL)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 140,776 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 291,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.94B, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 51.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 8,560 shares to 12,825 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,255 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 24,900 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $128.68B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

