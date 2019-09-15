As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Oarsman Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $689,359; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $412,500 as Stock Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 23,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 103,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 80,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 13,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd, Ireland-based fund reported 3,799 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd reported 1,397 shares. Fruth Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.49% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 226,797 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.19% or 13,851 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has 626,231 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Ca owns 41,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc owns 40,112 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,408 were accumulated by Washington Trust. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 5,372 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 480,478 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 96,059 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 58,813 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Things You Need to Know Before Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Lowe’s Executives Want Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx Facing Hurdles Ahead Of Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vectrus, Inc.’s (NYSE:VEC) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The California-based Focused Ltd has invested 4.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Personal Finance has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,952 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 212,709 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 95,082 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks stated it has 146,484 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Family Firm reported 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mai Cap Mgmt holds 488,683 shares. Rockshelter Capital Ltd invested in 3.02% or 303,859 shares. 6,769 are held by West Oak Cap Llc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.