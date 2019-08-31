As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Coe Capital Management Trimmed Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $360,576

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 86,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 645,911 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,405 shares to 165,102 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 8,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares to 20,806 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.