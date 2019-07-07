As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Declined, Sound Shore Management Has Upped Its Position by $25.58 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut by $2.24 Million Its Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 947,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.60M, up from 7.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America’s global capital markets head departs for Silver Lake; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,580 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.50 million, down from 971,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.15 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt reported 1.31M shares. Quaker Cap Llc stated it has 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Texas Money Management Limited owns 1.75M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd stated it has 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation has invested 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 826 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd owns 199,088 shares. 135,930 are held by Arrow. Moreover, Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.86% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.06% or 239,587 shares. Moreover, Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 250,000 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.19% or 17,988 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 33,623 shares. Family Firm reported 13,175 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 651,605 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $143.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corporation.