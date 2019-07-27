As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Position; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Hrt Financial Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 201,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 542,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, up from 341,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 637.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 31,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,029 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 4,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4,511 shares to 2,362 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 199,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,065 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.36% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Willis Counsel holds 1.3% or 139,221 shares. Fort Point stated it has 4,565 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bender Robert & reported 0.13% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 6,313 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.19% or 3,874 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 2.14M shares stake. Jones Fincl Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,638 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tompkins holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,585 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 566 shares. Charter Trust invested 1.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 2,380 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 2.50M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Merian (Uk) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 239,587 shares. Frontier owns 138,592 shares. Smith Moore has 9,735 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co holds 1.28% or 339,000 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory reported 13,902 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability holds 808,589 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16.60 million shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 164,799 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 143,697 were accumulated by Fulton Bank Na. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct holds 4.26% or 8.03 million shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.15% or 200,763 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 24,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

