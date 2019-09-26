As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Upped Its Position; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by $1.44 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 145,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 134,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY CET1 RATIO UNDER BASEL 3 STANDARDIZED APPROACH 11.4 PCT; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table)

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 9,963 shares as the company's stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 183,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.6% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 4,962 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 11,709 shares. Johnson Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). First Manhattan reported 700 shares. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.08% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.25% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Orrstown Financial Svcs stated it has 4,168 shares. American Research And Mngmt Company reported 3,600 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 3,033 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs accumulated 4,447 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.64% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 108,516 shares. 8,764 were reported by Creative Planning. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 47,672 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Llc has invested 0.19% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

