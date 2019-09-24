As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Murphy Capital Management Has Increased by $1.13 Million Its Stake; Ledyard National Bank Position in Dominion Energy (D) Has Cut by $431,816

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 40,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 66,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 63.09M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 54,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 59,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 3.05M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 7,990 shares to 51,017 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,168 shares to 14,520 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Glo Infras (IGF).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.