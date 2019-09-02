As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, King Luther Capital Management Upped Holding by $2.59 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Upped Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 96,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 7.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.33 million, up from 7.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Co reported 182,064 shares stake. Court Place Advsr reported 68,694 shares. Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Skytop Management Ltd reported 4.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 26,848 were reported by First Interstate State Bank. Glenview Bancorporation Dept owns 21,966 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 39,459 shares stake. 9,989 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 72,713 shares stake. Sterling Investment Mgmt reported 26,648 shares. Asset Management Advisors Llc has invested 5.86% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 9,712 were reported by Private Management. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 7,467 shares. 2.07M are owned by Poplar Forest Limited Com.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,201 shares to 85,333 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,735 shares, and cut its stake in Lindsay Mfg Co (NYSE:LNN).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares to 5,286 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,396 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 1.46M shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.32% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 111,616 shares. Northeast Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,361 shares. Mathes Inc, New York-based fund reported 17,300 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 3,012 shares. Aristotle Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 137,279 shares. Highland Capital Management Lc invested 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com has 19.20 million shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 721,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability accumulated 71,028 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cleararc reported 33,609 shares stake. First National Tru Com has 18,342 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).