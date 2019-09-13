As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Holder World Asset Management Upped Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $686,550 as Stock Value Rose

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 10,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 554,777 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09 million, up from 544,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 61.32 million shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIALS CO-HEAD IS SAID TO EXIT; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 464.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,094 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845,000, up from 2,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 11.09M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,382 shares to 102,597 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,197 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson holds 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 60,546 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 7,952 shares. Wasatch Advsrs has 69,747 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 324,567 shares. 553,656 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 50,461 are owned by Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri. Ci Invests Incorporated has 1.69 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.01% or 8,605 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 6,196 shares. 20,178 were reported by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Ckw Gp holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 472 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt Communications holds 0.06% or 11,379 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 8.36M shares. 303,067 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Lc. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 979,336 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 9,145 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Navellier And Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.54% or 15.77M shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 46,706 shares. Anderson Hoagland And owns 3.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 220,091 shares. 11,832 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.46M shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 121,012 were reported by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 18.28 million shares. Jcic Asset Management has 2,510 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares to 35,881 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,583 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

