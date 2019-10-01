As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Position by $1.45 Million; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Cut Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holding as Market Value Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 42.61 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $174.24. About 8.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.41 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94 million and $172.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 18,345 shares to 71,312 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Capital Lp invested in 31 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And Communications Ltd Partnership owns 5.55M shares. Fragasso Grp Inc reported 1,827 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim holds 2.13% or 479,387 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Com invested in 57 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 457,061 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 30 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beacon Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 2,727 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Lc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.26% or 13,275 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 0% or 3,609 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sumitomo Life Co has 23,342 shares.

