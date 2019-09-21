As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, Connable Office Cut Its Stake by $430,780; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 15,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 171,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 187,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14M shares traded or 96.96% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0.3% or 74.66M shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 16,988 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 352,945 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pecaut And Company has invested 2.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 468,302 shares. Driehaus Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,224 shares. Raymond James Na owns 210,319 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc has 15,126 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Round Table Services Lc stated it has 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.35 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 297,664 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 22,867 shares to 235,813 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera accumulated 2,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,711 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.81% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 5,512 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 420,359 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.07% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co invested in 56,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc has 77,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs, a California-based fund reported 3,301 shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 6,300 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 198 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.